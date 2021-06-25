Apple will make it simpler for users to erase their stolen iPhone

Highlights Criminals in Brazil are stealing peoples iPhones, not to resell them but to access the bank details of the users.

Brazilian consumer protection regulator said that Apple and Google will make deleting data from a stolen phone simpler.

Apple users can erase their iPhone in Find My iPhone on iCloud.com.

Amid cases of iPhone theft in Brazil, Apple and Google are working to make deleting data from a stolen phone simpler. It was being reported that criminals in Brazil are stealing people's iPhones, not to resell them but to access the bank details of the users. Procon-SP, the Brazilian consumer protection regulator said that Apple and Google will now make it easier for people who have lost their phones to delete data from the lost phone using another device.

As per Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the banks in Brazil have committed to creating emergency centres where such cases of theft can be dealt with. The emergency centres where phone accounts can be blocked after the smartphones are stolen will be created in Brazil.

The Brazilian customer protection had said that the person who had his phone stolen will be able to erase their phone in the first five minutes. If done, the smartphone will completely lose its value because it would not carry any data.

The report also states that Apple, as well as Google, has assured the consumer protection regulator of the company that it will make erasing data from stolen phone simpler but they did not reveal how exactly they plan to do so. For Apple users, it is not so hard to delete the data, you can erase it in Find My iPhone on iCloud.com.

Here is how you can erase your iPhone

 Open the Find my app from your MacBook or any other device

 Tap on the device tab

 Select the Apple device you want to erase

 Scroll down and tap on "Erase this device"

When you erase a device a confirmation email is sent to your Apple ID email address. All your data including credit or debit cards set up for Apple Pay, student ID cards and Express Travel cards are removed from your device. Credit, debit and student ID cards are removed even if your device is offline. You can also not locate your device using Find My iPhone to locate the device or play a sound on it. If you use two-factor authentication, the device that you erased is removed from your list of trusted devices.

However, if you find your device after erasing all the data you can restore the information on it with an existing backup..



