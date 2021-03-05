Apple won't allow users to set default music service in iOS 14.5 for Siri

Highlights In the iOS 14.5 beta, a new feature was spotted that allowed users to set a third-party music app as the default service.

Apple has now clarified that the latest beta is not allowing users to select a default music service.

The Cupertino-giant also made it clear that there is no setting in iOS that can let a user set a default music service.

In the iOS 14.5 beta, a new feature was spotted that allowed users to set a third-party music app as the default for Siri voice commands. However, Apple has now clarified that the latest beta is not allowing users to select a default music service.

Apple told TechCrunch that it is not rolling out any feature that would let users set any third-party app as the default music service for Siri. Apple explained that when you ask Siri to play a song, it may ask you which app would you want to listen but it will not ask you to make any of the apps as your default music service.

The Cupertino-giant also made it clear that there is no setting in iOS that can let a user set a default music service. Apple falsified the reports that claimed that there is a new feature to set the default music service for Siri.

Siri will ask users before playing a specific song or a podcast and will display a list of the audio apps you have installed on your phone. However, if you keep requesting Siri to play music from a particular app. It may automatically pick the music from that app even if you do not command it do so. For instance, if you say " Play shot me down on Spotify" and keep adding Spotify in your commands. Siri will play songs from Spotify even if you do not ask it to.

"The feature is an attempt to help Siri to learn the listening apps you want to use for different types of audio content  not just music. Perhaps you want to use Spotify to listen to music, but prefer to keep up with your podcasts in Apple Podcasts or some other third-party podcasts app. And you may want to listen to audiobooks in yet another app." Apple's assistant may even ask your preference again in the future," TechCrunch reports.

With the new iOS 14.5 update, Apple plans to bring in new emojis with special emphasis on the COVID-19 vaccine. It will also replace the headphone emoji with its AirPods Max emoji. "iOS and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2 includes an optimization to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that might appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds," reads Apple's beta notes read.