Apple WWDC 2020 today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

Apple's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 is all set to kick off today. The tech event will go on till June 26, with the company first starting things off later today with a keynote address at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

The Worldwide Developers Conference is one of Apple's biggest events of the calendar year, and the 31st edition of the event is expected to be equally big in scale as its predecessors, despite being the first to be held behind closed doors and available only to audiences via a livestream.

As a platform, WWDC 2020 is set to see Apple makes a number of key announcements related to not just software and its roadmap for its apps and services business, but also hardware.

Apple WWDC 2020: How to watch live

As we mentioned above, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that's currently sweeping the world, the 31st edition of the event will be unlike any WWDC we've seen before and will host no fans physically. The whole event will now be cariied out behind closed doors, with Tim Cook and company set to complete the event via a live stream.

Thankfully, because of being turned into an online only event, Apple has also decided to make it free for all to attend, and as such, Apple's WWDC 2020 will be free for all to stream via Apple's homepage, YouTube page (only the keynote), Apple Events app on Apple TV, and Apple's developer website and app. The livestream for the keynote is scheduled to go up at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST).

Apple WWDC 2020: What to expect

While usually an event where Apple makes some big announcement about its software and apps, we have seen the company's WWDCs in the past play host to some big-ticket hardware announcements also. Even this year, we expect more of the same with Apple said to make a number of software and hardware related announcements.

In terms of software, One of the biggest announcements set to be made at this year's event is iOS 14. Apple is expected to finally introduce the first beta version of iOS 14 to developers on June 22 itself. Talking about the software itself, iOS 14 is expected to keep a number of design aspects from previous versions of iOS. It is expected that there won't be a major redesign, however, we do expect a number of interface refinements.

For iOS 14, Apple is said to be working on home screen widgets. The new widgets will be able to be moved around, just like any app icon. However, this feature is said to be in a very early stage of implementation and could be scrapped before public release. Another big addition would be a new AR app where users can "get more information about the world around them by using an augmented reality experience on the phone."

There's no confirmed word on macOS 10.16, the successor to macOS 10.15 Catalina, however, rumors claim that there will be major improvements to Catalyst, and some iOS-only apps (like Health and Activity) might also make it to Macs this year. Of these, Messages and Apple Music might be the first. Apart from this, the next macOS could include features also seen on the iOS 14. These include a translation feature like Google Translate.

On the hardware front, Apple may finally announce its intentions to move to ARM-based chips for its computers at this WWDC event. The initial batch of models to get the ARM treatment could be the 12-inch MacBook.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, Apple may finally reveal its decision to make the switch to its custom-designed processors for the next-generation Mac computers and say goodbye to using Intel chips on its Macs in the future. Apple has been said to be working on its own chips for the Mac computers for a long time and in the coming year, we could finally see Apple start making the switch. The custom chips are rumoured to be based on ARM designs.

As for new hardware, rumors suggest that Apple could also unveil an all-new iMac, that will be fully redesigned and will be inspired by the Pro Display XDR or iPad Pro, with thin bezels and squared-off flat edges. The design refresh working tandem with a possible processor refresh could help Apple increase the sales of it iMacs.