Apple WWDC 2021 dates are out, may we finally see Apple's awaited AR glasses?

Apple finally announced the dates for its 2021 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference, popularly known as WWDC. It is starting on June 7 and just like the last time, the WWDC this year will be online-only because the pandemic is far from being over. Anyway, WWDC is meant for new technologies that Apple has to show off to the world. While a major portion of the WWDC is dominated by announcements around the new software versions for the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch, there are some surprise elements in the event. This time, I am hoping the much-awaited Apple Glasses may be in the offing.

Rumours have it that Apple is working on its advanced augmented reality-driven glasses. These rumours have said a lot of things about how this pair of glasses is going to be, but more on that later. Let us talk about the tentative launch timeline that rumours laid out much before. Apple may introduce its AR Glasses sometime in 2022. That is one year from now, so it makes sense to tease them right now so that Apple gets enough time to build the hype around -- although it does not need to. Anyway, the new WWDC 2021 invite gives it away -- in the subtlest manner possible.

If you see the Memoji character, it is wearing glasses with the reflection of the laptop screen. What you see on the glasses is the date for the WWDC, i.e., June 7. But this is a simplified version of what one can interpret from this invite. If you delve deeper, you may see a hint. A hint that Apple may have subtly dropped to tease that maybe its AR Glasses are finally ready and that WWDC 2021 could be the best platform for their showcase. The Memoji character is giving off several expressions, and surprise is one of them. I mean unless there is an outlandish feature that the future macOS update brings, being surprised is the last thing someone will express themselves as. So what exactly would make you surprised?

AR Glasses? Umm, yes!

Apple's efforts on augmented reality have been massive. At every WWDC and iPhone launch event, Apple has mentioned that AR is a crucial part of the experience the company wants for its users. It is a technology that can narrow down the gap between how apps can interact with our reality and bring about a difference. Several AR games are already popular and while gaming is a different thing, Apple has used AR to help users solve tricky problems. For instance, the Measure app on your iPhone can tell you the measurements of your room ceiling or your study table. All of that is possible because of augmented reality. Apple wants to leverage AR for more such things, largely to solve problems and bring new ways for interaction.

The Apple Glasses are widely expected to be based on augmented reality but there is a huge possibility we might see mixed reality on these glasses. Mixed reality is a combination of augmented reality and virtual reality, both of which are very closely related. Mixed reality would give you a virtual experience of something with options to mix it with the real world using augmented objects. That is what Apple Glasses may do if mixed reality is what Apple may have been looking at all this time.

The best bet we have here is the prediction by the renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier this month said that Apple may bring its mixed reality headset in the middle of 2022 while AR Glasses may arrive in 2025. Right now, it is a little confusing because there are no clear aspects about these two products. Anyway, we will get clarity from rumours if Apple is actually going to showcase its wearables. But otherwise, you would know about these things only at the WWDC because Apple is pretty opaque about what it has in store for us.

However, Apple did say that this year's WWDC will be its biggest. "We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations, noted in a press release.