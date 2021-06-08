Apple's Health Sharing feature will let users share their heart rate, sleep patternwith loved ones

Highlights Apple hosted its annual developer's conference WWDC 2021 on Monday.

The event witnessed the launch of iOS 15, macOS Monterey, new WatchOS and iPadOS.

Health App on the iPhone will give users the ability to share their data with their family members and doctors.

Apple hosted its annual developer's conference WWDC 2021 on Monday. The event witnessed the launch of iOS 15, macOS Monterey, new WatchOS and iPadOS. Needless to say, the software updates come with tons of new features and some really important ones. Apple announced that the Health App on the iPhone will give users the ability to share their data with their family members and doctors. They can receive insights into their health trends based on the data shared. And the best part of the feature is that the data is end-to-end encrypted and not even Apple can access it.

Talking about the new feature, Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer said, "This past year has emphasized the importance of health, and we're enabling our users to take a more active role in their well-being. We've added powerful features that give users the most comprehensive set of insights to better understand their health trends over time. Many people around the world are caring for someone, and we want to provide a secure and private way for users to have a trusted partner on their health journey. We're excited to bring these innovative tools directly into users' hands."

It is an important tool for children who are stay away from their parents in different cities and countries. Although you are always connected with your parents over calls, you don't really have enough idea about their vitals which can help you determine their health conditions. The Health app on the Apple iPhone has received a new Sharing tab that lets users privately share their data with a trusted partner or caregiver. Users can decide what kind of data they want to share with their family member or physician.

Users in the United States can share data including like heart rate, detected falls, hours of sleep, or exercise minutes with their doctors to determine their health conditions. The doctor can then review the data shared by the patient and recommend treatment accordingly.

"The Health app adds trend analysis for 20 types of data  ranging from resting heart rate to sleep to cardio fitness  so users can easily see how a given metric is progressing. A critical part of maintaining personal wellness is tracking changes in health, which can be subtle and easy to miss. For users looking to keep an eye on their data over time, Trends is a new way to intelligently and proactively highlight important changes, and surfaces the information in a way that's easy to understand," the blog said.