Apple's iPhone 12 to get a redesign, could look like the iPad Pro

Apple has been long rumoured to have new flagship iPhones in the work for 2020. The devices are expected to launch later in the year and bring with them a new design scheme and upgraded internals.

And now, we have more information about these phones which are expected to be launched later around September-October this year. The information comes courtesy of a new leak by Bloomberg, which makes some interesting claims.

As per the report, Apple could bring design changes to the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max to make it look more like the iPad Pro. The phones are said to have flat stainless steel edges, and will also flaunt sharply rounded corners and flat screens.

This, in theory, would make the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max resemble the iPad Pro quite a bit in the design. The report further adds that the design of the new iPhones will also be inspired a little by the iPhone 5.

Apart from this, they will also have flat screens, curved edges and even smaller notches on the front. The report also suggests that at least the larger of the two flagships will have a slightly larger screen than its predecessor.

Moving on from the design, the report also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also offer three camera lenses, while there would be two other more affordable iPhone 12 models that will house two lenses.

The Pro models, however, will also house the lidar augmented reality (AR) sensor first introduced in the 2020 iPad Pro. There will be also a new chipset that will be found on all the new iPhone 12s which will help improve not just performance but also improve the capability of the new iPhones to handle AR and AI tasks.