Apple's Siri gets a major redesign for iOS 14: Here are all the new features

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 is underway. The keynote for the event was concluded a few hours ago, where Tim Cook and his trusted lieutenants made some major announcements about Apple's biggest software offerings.

While the attention of the world understandably fixed on the big-ticket announcements involving new features coming to iPhones, iPads and Macs, announcements such as the one about a major redesign to Apple's AI assistant, Siri, have rather gone unnoticed.

Apple has announced that the voice-based assistant is being given a major redesign. The updated version of Siri will be available with iOS 14, which for now has been unveiled as a beta for developers. The redesign for Siri sees new features being added to it. However, the biggest change is arguably a cosmetic one. With the new update, Siri now simply pops up at the bottom of the user's current page, instead of actually taking over the whole screen once you invoke it.

Apple claims that Siri has become more sophisticated than before, and has grown on to handle 25 billion requests per month. This has also helped it gain twenty-times more facts than it did only three years ago. Siri's growth has also enabled Apple to add new features that could help it take the fight to Google Assistant, which over the years has gone on to become more powerful than Apple's offering.

The most interesting of these features is Translate, a Siri backed standalone app that can translate written and spoken word in real-time. The heavy lifting for this is done by Apple's Neural Engine present on the user's phone, thereby making this a completely on-device process and one that does not require an internet connection. The move to make Translate an on-device solution also makes this a more private affair as no data is transferred to the company. Apart from this, Apple claims that Siri can now also send audio messages to users. It can also now run voice dictation on device to help users.

This latest update to Siri comes after Apple has been gradually updating the voice-based assistant over the last few years. Siri, which was launched almost 8 years ago, has since then seen a number of features being added to it to make it one of the better AI assistants available right now.