Are you a student? Flipkart seeks interns for 45 days and it will pay around Rs 500 per day

Highlights This festive season Flipkart is looking for students who can work as interns.

This is a paid internship and will also be available in small towns.

The remuneration will be decided according to the location but around Rs 500 per day is expected.

Flipkart is seeking students who can work in its supply and logistics chain as interns for 45-days as the company ramps up its operations for the upcoming festive season sale. This is a paid internship opportunity from Flipkart with interns being paid around Rs 500 per day, though the remuneration will be based on the local state and labour laws and can be as high as Rs 600 per day. The offer is part of Flipkart's Launchpad programme.

"Students from tier-II cities and beyond will get an opportunity to work across key supply chain functions at Flipkart's facilities across India," Flipkart said in a statement. "Launchpad will help students gain critical skills in supply chain management and create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry."

The programme will also help Flipkart manage its supply logistics chain effectively during the festive season sale when it is holding Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Flipkart says that it is working with "educational institutes across 21 locations including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal) and Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana) and many more to identify meritorious students and engage the selected students at its fulfilment centres."

The company said that apart from money, the interns will also get a chance to learn new skills. "Upon joining, students will be trained in various aspects of supply chain management while following strict practices that prioritise their health and safety," said the company.

Talking of the programme, Amitesh Jha, senior vice-president, Flipkart, said, "We introduced Launchpad internship program last year to offer students hands-on experience of working in a state-of-the-art modern supply chain and inculcate necessary skills to succeed in this industry We are confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to our interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain."

Last year the internship program saw the participation of over 2,000 students during The Big Billion Days.