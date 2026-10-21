Goyal’s bet on AI

Dark.ai comes as part of Deepinder Goyal broader pattern of investing in technology ventures beyond Zomato and Blinkit, particularly in health tech and wearables. He has been exploring technology businesses, and one great example would be Temple, a wearable device by his health-tech company, Temple Private Limited.

Now, Dark.ai seems like another addition to Goyal’s growing portfolio of technology. However, details about the services are still awaited, as it is not confirmed whether the product is an AI model, a software product, a consumer service, or an entirely different venture.

Alongside launching a new AI service, Goyal is expected to officially start pre-orders for Temple on November 1, 2026. However, deliveries are not expected until the end of 2026. The price of the wearable remains under wraps, but it is expected to be around Rs 72,000 to Rs 1,00,000 in India. Now, we can speculate that Temple demonstrates its interest in health technology, while Dark.ai could represent another move into a different area.

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The announcement comes just ahead of Eternal's Q2 financial results today, October 21, 2026, and an earnings conference call on the same day at 5:00 PM IST to discuss its financial performance.