“More than 50% that we don’t have a decade at this point is how it looks to me,” Soares said when asked whether humans might not be around in 10 years.

His warning centres not on today’s chatbots or image generators but on hypothetical superintelligent systems — AI capable of outperforming humans across nearly all cognitive tasks. Soares argues that such systems could pursue goals misaligned with human values, creating catastrophic and potentially irreversible consequences.

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‘I do not save for retirement’

Soares’ personal financial choices have drawn particular attention. He said he retains a 401(k) retirement account from his time at Google but has not added money to it for roughly a decade.

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“I do not save for retirement right now,” he said. “I have a 401(k) from when I worked at Google, but I haven’t contributed for a decade.”

The statement underscores how seriously he takes his own risk assessment. Soares left Google in 2014 to join MIRI, a Berkeley-based nonprofit focused on AI alignment — the challenge of ensuring advanced AI systems reliably act in accordance with human intentions.

Warning amid an AI race

Soares’ comments come as technology companies invest billions of dollars in developing increasingly capable AI models, intensifying competition to release new systems faster. He argues that this race increases the danger of building systems whose behaviour cannot be fully controlled or understood.

In his 2025 book If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies, co-written with MIRI co-founder Eliezer Yudkowsky, Soares warned that superintelligent AI could develop unintended objectives that ultimately threaten human survival.

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Soares’ forecast is far more pessimistic than many mainstream AI researchers and industry leaders, who acknowledge risks but do not generally put extinction odds above 50% within a decade. Critics often argue that such predictions are speculative, while supporters contend that the potential severity of the outcome justifies urgent precautionary action.