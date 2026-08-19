AI is no longer a bonus: What Indian smartphone buyers expect from their next phone

AI has become a smartphone expectation

The survey found that 82% of smartphone buyers consider AI features when deciding which phone to purchase. However, consumers appear more interested in useful AI than flashy features.

Contextual assistance emerged as the most wanted AI capability, with 25% of respondents choosing it. This includes features that understand what you are doing and offer help at the right moment, such as searching content on your screen or suggesting a reply.

Must Read: Apple takes down AI ‘nudify’ app after explicit AI image of female politicians appeared in Meta ads

Generative photo editing followed at 18%, while visual search accounted for 17%. Adaptive battery management was selected by 11%, showing that buyers also want AI to improve practical aspects of phone usage.

Advertisement

Performance and battery still matter most

Despite the growing importance of AI, consumers are not willing to compromise on the fundamentals. Performance and speed ranked highest at 87%, followed by battery life at 79% and camera quality at 77%.

Battery life was also the biggest problem respondents wanted their current smartphones to fix. About 22% identified it as a shortcoming, ahead of camera quality at 17% and performance at 12%.

Must Read: Claude Cowork goes mobile: Anthropic lets you take AI-powered work on the go

For you as a buyer, that suggests a new AI feature alone may not be enough to justify an upgrade if the phone cannot deliver reliable performance and battery life.

Buyers are willing to spend more

Advertisement

The survey also points to strong interest in the mid-premium and premium segments. The ₹25,000-₹50,000 range was the largest single category, chosen by 42% of respondents. Meanwhile, one in three buyers was considering a phone priced above ₹50,000.

Nearly half, or 48%, plan to upgrade within three months, while 54% keep their current phones for at least two years. Interestingly, reviews and ratings mattered more than discounts at the point of purchase, with 47% citing them as important compared with 35% for price and deals.

The survey's findings will also feed into Amazon India's Best in Tech Awards, which return in September 2026.