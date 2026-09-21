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AI safety or market control? Anthropic, OpenAI, Google SpaceXAI accused of slowing AI progress

AI safety or market control? Anthropic, OpenAI, Google SpaceXAI accused of slowing AI progress

Top AI companies, including OpenAI and Google, face a lawsuit alleging coordinated efforts to slow AI development. The legal battle highlights tensions between innovation, safety, and competition in the AI sector.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 11:15 AM IST
AI safety or market control? Anthropic, OpenAI, Google SpaceXAI accused of slowing AI progressAnthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Elon Musk, and Sam Altman

The AI industry has been debating its safety concerns, and the rapid pace of development, with new and more capable AI models fuelling questions about how companies can balance innovation, competition and responsible AI development. Amid the ongoing feud, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Elon Musk's SpaceXAI have been urging an AI slowdown, which allows companies to strengthen safety measures, assess potential risks and establish more effective safeguards.

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However, the four companies are accused in a lawsuit of coordinating to slow down AI development, potentially violating US antitrust laws. In addition, the complaint also argues that the slower AI progress could affect customers who pay for AI services.

Must read: 'AI ending humanity is nonsense': Ex-Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka rejects growing doom warnings

AI slowdown lawsuit

The lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging Anthropic, OpenAI, xAI and Google agreed to slow the pace of AI development. It also alleges that coordination was discussed earlier based on a previous statement calling for government support for a global effort to slow the development of automated AI. In addition, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shared a report highlighting the concerning risks, and it received support from OpenAI's Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis. 

The lawsuit has been filed by lawyers representing four paying AI subscribers: ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Gemini, and they are seeking a nationwide class-action lawsuit, which means they want to represent other people in the US who also pay for these AI services.

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The argument revolves around the idea that companies competing with each other should not collectively decide to limit competition and slow technological progress instead of making those decisions independently. It suggests that collaborated slowdown could reduce competition and ultimately harm customers by limiting improvements to the services they pay for.

While the four companies are joining hands to build stronger AI safeguards, other AI leaders, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, are not in favour of an AI slowdown, but improved alignment and safety. On the other hand, US President Donald Trump also rejected calls to slow development by calling it a "hoax." Trump also highlighted the need for the US to stay ahead in AI development as competitors like China race to build increasingly advanced AI systems and infrastructure.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 21, 2026 11:00 AM IST
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