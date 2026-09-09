AI security: How India is using technology to protect its expanding mobility infrastructure

India now has 165 airports, 1,155 km of operational metro networks and 1.46 lakh km of national highways, creating a vast mobility infrastructure that requires continuous monitoring.

According to Kapil Bardeja, Co-founder and CEO of Vehant Technologies, security systems are increasingly moving beyond conventional screening and manual surveillance.

“Airports are a critical link in India’s domestic and international security ecosystem, and authorities need to ensure that no threatening or illegal item passes through. The same applies to railway and metro networks,” Bardeja told Business Today.

He pointed to technologies such as Explosive Trace Detectors, which can identify traces of explosive substances and other prohibited materials, as well as advanced body scanners capable of detecting concealed non-metallic objects.

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Vehant has deployed its AI and security technologies across more than 115 airports, including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Surat, Kannur and Nagpur, according to Bardeja.

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AI analyses thousands of camera feeds

The application of AI is also expanding across highways. India’s national highway network has grown 61% from 91,287 km in FY14 to 1,46,566 km in March 2026, increasing the need for technology-assisted monitoring.

Intelligent Traffic Management Systems can analyse video feeds, identify violations and unusual activity, and send alerts to command centres instead of requiring personnel to manually monitor thousands of screens.

“On a highway, where a stopped vehicle, an animal crossing or wrong-way driving can create serious safety concerns, the ability to detect and respond faster can make a critical difference,” Bardeja said.

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He said AI does not necessarily require authorities to replace existing surveillance infrastructure. Instead, software and video analytics can add new capabilities to cameras already deployed across roads and highways.

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Technology supports police and road safety

AI-enabled systems can analyse road activity, identify unusual incidents and generate real-time alerts. They can also support state police by tracking vehicle movements, identifying vehicles linked to incidents and assisting criminal investigations.

According to Vehant, such solutions are already deployed at locations including Dwarka Expressway in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan highways, Surat Smart City and the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, as well as projects in Ahmedabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The company said these deployments demonstrate how existing surveillance infrastructure can be used for broader road-safety and traffic-management requirements. As India’s road and transport networks continue to expand, AI-based monitoring could increasingly become part of the security and operational infrastructure supporting these mobility corridors.

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