Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
AI’s existential risk is real, but India must harness its productivity gains: MeitY secretary

AI’s existential risk is real, but India must harness its productivity gains: MeitY secretary

Krishnan revealed that our government’s position on AI regulation is evolving, and that they are considering building an AI Governance Group. However, the country is also focusing on the benefits of technology.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 2:38 PM IST
AI’s existential risk is real, but India must harness its productivity gains: MeitY secretaryS Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)

The technology industry is considering the concerning risks of advanced AI systems, capable of breaching systems and helping build their own successors. While AI leaders and researchers show concerns, S. Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said that India cannot afford to overlook the technology’s potential across sectors.

Advertisement

“Existential threat that AI poses is something that people recognise,” Krishnan said at the Semicon 2.0. “This is what the Frontier AI areas are working on, and this is really what the Frontier AI labs are doing. But apart from that, there are many use cases of AI that will enhance productivity.” He talked about several areas such as manufacturing, healthcare, and governance, where AI could benefit productivity as well as development.

Must read: Semicon 2.0: India targets 200 chip design startups and 1 lakh semiconductor technicians

“We need to reap those benefits,” he added.

India reconsiders AI regulation

Krishnan revealed that our government’s position on AI regulation is evolving. He highlighted that the government considered building AI Governance Groups, but previously it was too soon to regulate AI. However, that idea is now being reconsidered.

Advertisement

“The Minister has gone on record and said that maybe the time has come to look at AI regulations seriously,” Krishnan said. “We are examining seriously at the Ministry as to how we should regulate the spread of AI and this issue.”

Must read: A kill switch won’t save us from rogue AI, tech leaders say amid growing concerns

This showcases that the Indian government is reconsidering its existing AI frameworks and regulations as AI adoption expands, and more capable systems enter several areas.

Coordinated AI governance

Krishnan also urged coordination in how AI is governed, saying regulation must be considered at both the national and international levels. “We will have to look at some sort of regulations and way in which this is co-ordinated,” he said.

Advertisement

He also talked about India’s participation in international initiatives, including Pax Silica, where it can discuss AI and emerging technologies.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more