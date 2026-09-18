AI’s existential risk is real, but India must harness its productivity gains: MeitY secretary

The technology industry is considering the concerning risks of advanced AI systems, capable of breaching systems and helping build their own successors. While AI leaders and researchers show concerns, S. Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said that India cannot afford to overlook the technology’s potential across sectors.
“Existential threat that AI poses is something that people recognise,” Krishnan said at the Semicon 2.0. “This is what the Frontier AI areas are working on, and this is really what the Frontier AI labs are doing. But apart from that, there are many use cases of AI that will enhance productivity.” He talked about several areas such as manufacturing, healthcare, and governance, where AI could benefit productivity as well as development.