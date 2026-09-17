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Tired of switching between tools? Claude now puts Docs and Slides in one place

Tired of switching between tools? Claude now puts Docs and Slides in one place

Anthropic is bringing document and presentation creation directly into Claude, giving users more workplace tools while AI companies compete for a larger share of productivity software.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 4:11 PM IST
Tired of switching between tools? Claude now puts Docs and Slides in one placeAnthropic brings Claude Docs and Slides into one interface for AI-powered workplace tasks. (Photo: Claude)

Anthropic is expanding Claude beyond a traditional AI chatbot by bringing document and presentation creation into the same interface as its existing AI tools. The company has announced Claude Docs and Claude Slides, and will now let you create documents, presentations and visual designs within a single conversation. The move also brings Claude Design into the main interface, while users can export their work to formats supported by Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Google Docs and PDF.

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This means Claude can handle more of the work without needing to switch between separate tools. The update comes as AI companies increasingly compete for enterprise customers and non-coders looking to use AI for workplace tasks, putting products such as Microsoft Office in a changing productivity landscape.  

Claude brings documents and presentations into one interface

Anthropic said the changes follow feedback from users who were frustrated about having to select the right tool for each task. With the new setup, users will no longer need to switch between different tools, while Claude will automatically determine and deploy the capabilities required for a particular task.

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Claude Docs and Claude Slides are being introduced in beta. They will allow you to create documents, presentations and visual designs within a single conversation. Once the work is ready, documents can be exported to Google Docs or Microsoft Word, while presentations can be exported as PowerPoint or PDF files.

The company is also integrating Claude Design into the main Claude interface, giving users access to its visual work capabilities without having to move between separate tools. 

Anthropic takes on the AI workplace race

The update comes as AI companies compete to attract enterprise customers and non-coders looking to use AI-powered work tools. Reuters notes that Anthropic’s move follows OpenAI’s July launch of ChatGPT Work, which combined its chatbot with its Codex coding tool.

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Anthropic said the new features will initially roll out to Pro and Max subscribers on web, desktop and mobile over the coming weeks. They will later become available to Team and Free users. With Claude Docs and Claude Slides, Anthropic is bringing document and presentation creation directly into Claude, allowing users to create and export work without switching between separate AI tools.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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