Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicts AI could eliminate most human illnesses in next 5 to 10 years

Amodei says AI could speed up biology

Amodei predicted in a post on X while responding to criticism that his public messaging around AI has been too negative.

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He rejected that argument, saying he has consistently discussed both the risks and potential benefits of AI. He pointed to his essay Machines of Loving Grace, which he wrote because he felt the technology industry was not presenting an inspiring enough picture of how AI could transform the world.

For healthcare, his expectation is particularly ambitious. Amodei said AI could potentially increase the rate of biological discoveries by at least 10 times, effectively delivering the equivalent of 50 to 100 years of biological progress within five to 10 years.

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That could mean faster drug discovery, quicker development of treatments and new approaches to diseases that remain difficult to treat.

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Amodei also said winning public trust will not happen through marketing campaigns promising that AI will cure cancer. According to him, people are sceptical of technology companies because of a broader crisis of trust.

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His optimism is also personal. Amodei said he lost his father to Hepatitis C only a few years before direct-acting antivirals such as sofosbuvir were developed. These drugs can cure around 95 per cent of patients, he said.

He added that Anthropic is rapidly expanding its work in biology and medicine and expects to see early signs of progress in the coming months.

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For you, however, it is important to remember that Amodei's 5- to 10-year timeline is a prediction, not a confirmed medical forecast.