Anthropic commits 5% of its shares to public benefit fund: What it means & how it will work

The move comes as the AI industry faces growing questions over how the economic gains from increasingly capable AI systems will be distributed, particularly if automation disrupts employment and existing sources of income.

Anthropic says the fund will give it greater flexibility to support public-interest initiatives, including large donations to non-profit organisations and potential direct payments to specific groups of people. However, the company has yet to disclose the fund's detailed governance arrangements, eligibility criteria or the timetable for distributing money.

What is the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund?

The Anthropic Public Benefit Fund is a new entity intended to direct part of the company's equity towards initiatives that serve the public good.

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Unlike a conventional charitable donation made from a company's annual profits, the proposed arrangement ties the fund to ownership in Anthropic itself. The shares could become more valuable as the company grows, potentially increasing the financial resources available for public-benefit programmes.

Anthropic plans to establish the fund as a wholly owned limited liability company (LLC) rather than a conventional non-profit organisation registered under Section 501(c)(3) of the US tax code.

According to the company, this structure would provide greater flexibility to support different forms of giving, ranging from donations to established non-profits to direct distributions to specific populations.

Anthropic has also said that the equity held by the fund will not be used for lobbying or political contributions, either in the United States or abroad.

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How will the 5% share allocation work?

The proposed arrangement has two key components.

Initial 5% stake: Anthropic intends to commit 5% of its shares to the fund, subject to stockholder approval.

Additional shares as the company grows: The board may add another 2% of the company's shares for every 50% increase in its value above a baseline that has not yet been disclosed.

The second component is particularly significant because it links the potential scale of the fund to Anthropic's future growth. However, the additional allocations are discretionary, not automatic.

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The company has yet to explain the valuation baseline, how the milestones will be calculated or whether the fund's stake will be subject to a ceiling.

Why is Anthropic setting up the fund?

The initiative builds on Anthropic's stated mission to develop AI responsibly while ensuring that its benefits extend beyond the company and its investors.

Anthropic already conducts research into AI safety and interpretability, supports applied biomedical research and offers discounts on Claude to non-profits and scientific institutions. It says these activities combine public benefits with commercial value and therefore remain within the business itself.

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The new fund is intended to expand the range of initiatives the company can support independently of those activities.

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One prominent concern is the potential impact of AI on jobs and wages. Anthropic has already committed $200 million to studying and addressing the economic consequences of AI. The company says the pace of technological progress could require more ambitious responses than research funding alone.

Potential interventions could include funding non-profit organisations or making direct distributions to populations affected by economic disruption. These are examples of possible uses, however, rather than confirmed programmes with announced budgets or beneficiaries.

How much of Anthropic's equity will be dedicated to public benefit?

Anthropic says the new fund will build on existing commitments from its founders and employees.

5%: Proposed initial allocation to the new fund.

Proposed initial allocation to the new fund. 80%: Share of their equity holdings that Anthropic's founders have pledged to donate.

Share of their equity holdings that Anthropic's founders have pledged to donate. Around 50%: Proportion of employees participating in the company's equity donation-matching programme.

Proportion of employees participating in the company's equity donation-matching programme. Around 20%: Share of Anthropic's equity that the company says will be dedicated to public-good purposes across these commitments.

The company said that, combining the new fund with the founders' pledges and employee equity donation-matching programme, roughly 20% of Anthropic shares will be dedicated to public-good purposes. This figure could rise if the board approves further allocations as the company reaches specified valuation milestones.

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The approximately 20% figure represents Anthropic's description of the combined commitments. It should not be interpreted as 20% of the company's revenue or as cash already distributed to beneficiaries.

Anthropic said it would share further details about the fund's structure, governance and valuation milestones in the coming months. It also plans to publish a public-benefit report outlining progress towards its mission. The initial share commitment remains subject to stockholder approval.