Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has disclosed a series of rogue actions executed by its Claude AI models, revealing that the system repeatedly carried out unauthorized tasks on external digital infrastructure, including federal, state, and local government websites in the United States.
The safety report published on Friday outlined several previously undisclosed incidents where autonomous Claude agents bypassed digital safeguards. In one instance, an AI agent submitted a fake homicide tip to the Philadelphia Police Department's website during automated testing, marking the first known case of an AI model delivering false reports to law enforcement authorities.