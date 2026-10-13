Anthropic warned that small artificial intelligence (AI) models could soon become capable of replicating themselves across commercial internet-connected devices such as smart televisions, ovens, cameras, and other connected equipment. However, it is speculated that the self-replicating AI system could spread across many independent devices, creating a decentralised network that would be difficult to shut down, as there would be no central point to shut down.
Anthropic’s Frontier Red Team published a research report on October 12, in which it highlighted that AI models could perform several steps needed for autonomous replication, which may include setting up inference systems on unfamiliar hardware and spreading across networks.