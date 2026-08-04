Anthropic’s Claude AI is now built for India: AI model now supports local data processing; Why it matters?

Must read: Chinese defence AI trained using OpenAI, Anthropic outputs; Report

Anthropic also said that India has become one of Claude's largest markets worldwide, showcasing strong demand from Indian businesses for enterprise AI solutions hosted on local infrastructure.

It also highlighted that India has seen one of the highest numbers of registrations for its Claude Partner Network. With this, Anthropic plans to train over 5,000 professionals through its partner ecosystem to build local AI expertise. Irina Ghose, Anthropic's Managing Director for India, said that localised inference makes it easier for businesses to move from small AI pilot projects to large-scale deployments.

Ghose also reveals that the company plans to expand its India workforce, improve Claude's support for Indian languages, and build partnerships with local organisations and businesses.

Advertisement

Anthropic on India’s cybersecurity measures

The AI startup highlighted that it has collaborated with the Data Security Council of India, MOSIP, and OpenG2P on cybersecurity initiatives. The company also said that Claude is already being used for AI-assisted security testing, helping organisations identify vulnerabilities, test software security, and strengthen their cybersecurity systems.

Must read: ‘Claude gained unauthorized access to 3 companies’: Anthropic discloses AI safety incidents

Claude is also being used for digital public infrastructure (DPI) projects that provide essential public services, such as digital identity, payments, healthcare, or government services. In addition, Anthropic has partnered with Karya to improve Claude's performance in Indian languages as part of the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments.