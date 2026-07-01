Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5, Mythos 5 global access cleared by US govt; Global rollout starts July 1

The U.S. Department of Commerce has lifted restrictions on the global rollout of Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models. Now, the AI models will finally start to roll out globally today, July 1, after over two weeks of export control by the US government. Anthropic shared an X post confirming the news, calling it an important step toward making its newest AI capabilities available to users around the world.

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“We’re grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on redeploying the models,” Anthropic said.

Must read: Meta restricts employee access to Anthropic Claude Code, OpenAI’s Codex over distillation risks

We’ve received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5.



We'll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon.



We’re grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on… — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) June 30, 2026

Claude Fable 5, Mythos 5 export control

Soon after the release of Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, Anthropic voluntarily disabled access to its AI models globally after the order by the U.S. government. The government said the restrictions were necessary due to national security concerns. For that reason, Anthropic was instructed to block access to its powerful AI models for every foreign national, regardless of where they were located.

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Now, the restriction has been lifted, and Anthropic can start the global rollout again. The news comes just a day after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick authorised Anthropic to release Mythos 5 to a limited group of companies and federal agencies. According to a CNBC report, Lutnick, in a letter, said the company had implemented “appropriate safeguards,” allowing access to the model for specific “trusted partners.”

Must read: Anthropic, OpenAI customers overbilled by $1.7 million due to billing errors

Lutnick also shared an X post announcing the ease. The post said, “Over the past two weeks, we have worked closely with Anthropic to analyse and approve Fable 5 to ensure alignment across the US Government and strengthen America’s leadership in AI.”

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Alongside Anthropic’s powerful AI models, the US government also restricted OpenAI’s roll out for GPT 5.6 model to conduct safety checks before its public access. The move reflected the government's broader push to tighten oversight of advanced AI systems.

Claude Fable 5 availability

According to a company blog post, Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 will start to roll out today, July 1, globally. It will be available for users on the Claude Platform, Claude.ai, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork. For Pro, Max, Team, and select Enterprise plans, Fable 5 will be included for up to 50% of weekly usage limits through July 7; later, it will be available via usage credits. It will also bring model access on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Foundry in the coming days.