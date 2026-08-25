Apple’s new AI Siri on iOS 27 may not be available to everyone at launch: What you need to know

However, users hoping to try the new assistant as soon as the software arrives may have to wait. Apple appears to be preparing a system that could manage access to the feature based on demand and capacity, meaning the rollout may not be simultaneous for everyone when the public updates arrive.

Siri AI access could be limited initially

Apple’s iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate include Siri AI, which is described as a much more capable version of Siri. According to MacRumors, the seventh developer betas of all three operating systems contain infrastructure for a Siri AI waitlist, suggesting Apple will limit initial access when the updates launch.

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Once users join the waitlist, Apple is expected to show dynamic wait-time messages. The company will be able to adjust these estimates from its servers based on demand and available capacity. Users will receive a notification when Siri AI becomes available for their device.

When can you use the new Siri?

Siri AI already had a waitlist during the beta-testing period. Some users reportedly waited up to a week to receive access. However, there is currently no indication of how long users could wait after the public launch.

The new operating systems are expected to launch publicly in September, but Apple has not indicated how long the Siri AI queue could be once the software rolls out.

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For you as an iPhone, iPad or Mac user, the takeaway is that installing the new software may not give you immediate access to Siri AI. You may instead have to join the waitlist and wait for Apple to notify you that the feature is ready.