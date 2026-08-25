Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
Apple’s new AI Siri on iOS 27 may not be available to everyone at launch: What you need to know

Apple’s new AI Siri on iOS 27 may not be available to everyone at launch: What you need to know

Apple’s upgraded Siri is set to arrive with its next major software updates, but access may initially depend on demand and system capacity.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Apple’s new AI Siri on iOS 27 may not be available to everyone at launch: What you need to knowApple may limit access to its new AI-powered Siri when iOS 27 launches in September.

Apple is preparing to bring an upgraded Siri experience to its latest software update, iOS 27, promising a more capable assistant for users across compatible devices. The update is part of the company’s broader push into AI, with Siri among the most anticipated changes coming to its operating systems. 

Advertisement

Must Read: ChatGPT adds iMessage integration on Mac: Search Conversations, Catch up and reply using AI

However, users hoping to try the new assistant as soon as the software arrives may have to wait. Apple appears to be preparing a system that could manage access to the feature based on demand and capacity, meaning the rollout may not be simultaneous for everyone when the public updates arrive.

Siri AI access could be limited initially

Apple’s iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate include Siri AI, which is described as a much more capable version of Siri. According to MacRumors, the seventh developer betas of all three operating systems contain infrastructure for a Siri AI waitlist, suggesting Apple will limit initial access when the updates launch.

Advertisement

Must Read: ChatGPT for Mac gets Computer History feature: How it works and what you should know

Once users join the waitlist, Apple is expected to show dynamic wait-time messages. The company will be able to adjust these estimates from its servers based on demand and available capacity. Users will receive a notification when Siri AI becomes available for their device.

When can you use the new Siri?

Siri AI already had a waitlist during the beta-testing period. Some users reportedly waited up to a week to receive access. However, there is currently no indication of how long users could wait after the public launch.

The new operating systems are expected to launch publicly in September, but Apple has not indicated how long the Siri AI queue could be once the software rolls out.

Advertisement

For you as an iPhone, iPad or Mac user, the takeaway is that installing the new software may not give you immediate access to Siri AI. You may instead have to join the waitlist and wait for Apple to notify you that the feature is ready.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more