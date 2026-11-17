How Tofler is using AI for corporate intelligence

One example is Tofler, a bootstrapped corporate-intelligence platform founded in 2013 by Anchal Agarwal and Parijat Garg.

The company initially distributed corporate reports through banks before developing an online platform that consolidates information from government filings, court records and other sources.

Tofler says its database contains more than 10 million company profiles, drawing information from over 100 sources.

Its AI-powered tool, ToflerGPT, allows users to ask questions about companies through a natural-language interface instead of manually searching multiple records.

For instance, a small manufacturer evaluating a potential supplier could use such tools to examine financial performance, outstanding debt, ownership structures and litigation history.

The objective is to make corporate information more accessible to businesses that cannot afford extensive professional due-diligence exercises.

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Can AI reduce verification costs?

AI-powered analysis could help SMEs identify financial warning signs before extending trade credit or entering commercial agreements.

Automated summaries and financial comparisons may reduce the manual effort involved in reviewing lengthy filings.

Tofler also offers Company360, which consolidates financial information, management details, litigation and compliance records into company profiles.

Its Tofler Score uses a 62-point framework covering financial performance, debt, directors, litigation, compliance and capital structure.

However, the actual cost savings from such tools depend on subscription charges, data quality and the complexity of individual assessments.

Why businesses must verify AI-generated findings

Despite potential efficiency gains, AI-generated corporate intelligence carries risks.

AI systems can misinterpret financial disclosures, overlook important qualifications or generate inaccurate conclusions. Outdated filings and incomplete litigation records can further complicate assessments.

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Businesses should therefore verify critical findings against original regulatory documents and independently assess material financial or legal risks.

Automated scores should also be treated as screening indicators rather than definitive assessments of creditworthiness.

For SMEs, AI could make preliminary due diligence faster and more affordable. However, its effectiveness ultimately depends on reliable underlying data, transparent analytical methods and appropriate human oversight.

The technology may simplify corporate research, but it cannot eliminate the need for informed business judgement.