Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming scientific research, raising questions about whether machines could one day solve some of physics' deepest mysteries. For Professor Ashoke Sen, one of India's most distinguished theoretical physicists, that possibility is not something to fear but to welcome. If AI succeeds in solving quantum gravity — the long-standing challenge of unifying quantum mechanics with Einstein's theory of gravity — he says physicists would have every reason to celebrate.

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Speaking in an interview with Rocket Media, Sen said AI has already become a valuable part of his research, although it still falls short of replacing human scientists.

"If AI can solve the problem of quantum gravity, I'll be very happy," Sen said. "Till AI has solved the problem of quantum gravity, I have something to do."

AI is a tool, not a replacement

Sen said he uses AI regularly to gather information and assist with scientific problems, but warned that researchers should not rely on it blindly.

"I use AI quite often," he said. "Sometimes it's useful because it has given me very useful results. But sometimes it gives also complete nonsense."

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He believes young researchers should embrace AI as another scientific tool while recognising that human judgement remains essential. Scientists still need to verify results, question assumptions and decide whether an AI-generated solution is physically meaningful.

"Make use of AI," Sen advised, adding that while it may eventually become more capable, "there is still a lot of things to do for humans."

Why quantum gravity remains unsolved

Quantum gravity is regarded as one of the biggest unsolved problems in modern physics. Quantum mechanics successfully explains the behaviour of particles at the smallest scales, while Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity accurately describes gravity and the evolution of the universe on cosmic scales. However, the two theories become mathematically incompatible under extreme conditions, such as the centre of black holes or the moments immediately after the Big Bang.

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For decades, physicists have searched for a framework that can reconcile the two. Among the leading candidates is superstring theory, the field in which Sen has made some of his most influential contributions.

AI won't replace scientists overnight

While AI models are becoming increasingly capable, Sen believes they are still far from independently making breakthroughs in fundamental physics. He said researchers should view AI as an assistant rather than a substitute for scientific thinking.

"Right now what my experience is that AI still cannot do what humans are doing. Sometimes it can produce results, but it needs human intervention," he said. "It's not clear that that will go away at some point, but my feeling is that it will still be some more time before that happens."

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Sen encouraged young researchers to make full use of AI instead of resisting it. "Make use of AI," he said, adding that while the technology could become much more capable in the future, "there are still a lot of things to do for humans."

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He also stressed that scientific research often requires years of persistence, something that cannot be replaced by technology alone. Speaking about theoretical physics, Sen said researchers spend much of their time struggling with problems before making progress. "Probably 80% of the time you're completely stuck. Nothing is happening. Only 20% of the time things move," he said, urging young scientists to develop the patience and resilience needed for long-term research.

This replacement keeps the article tightly focused on AI while ending with a strong, memorable quote about the nature of scientific discovery.