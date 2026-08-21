ChatGPT adds iMessage integration on Mac: Search Conversations, Catch up and reply using AI

For many people, messaging is one of the most routine tasks on a computer, but keeping up with conversations can still take time. Finding a message, understanding what was discussed, or preparing a response often means moving between chats and work. On a Mac, that process has now got a layer of assistance from ChatGPT.

Apple Messages gets a ChatGPT plugin

In an X post, ChatGPT highlighted that users can now effortlessly search through messages and catch up on conversations without manual browsing.

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The plugin also adds support for drafting and sending replies. This means you can use ChatGPT when you need to understand what was said in a conversation, prepare a response or send a reply, bringing these messaging tasks into the same workflow.

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Everyday conversations just got easier with the new Apple Messages plugin.



Search messages, catch up on conversations, draft and send replies—all with ChatGPT on your Mac.



Now available in ChatGPT Work and Codex on desktop. pic.twitter.com/nicfZMuxZc — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) August 20, 2026

For you, the biggest change is convenience. If you are trying to find a particular message or catch up on a conversation, the plugin is positioned as a way to handle those tasks with ChatGPT rather than doing everything manually inside Messages.

Available in ChatGPT Work and Codex

The Apple Messages plugin is now available in ChatGPT Work and Codex on desktop. The feature is focused specifically on Mac users and their everyday messaging workflow.

The announcement also highlights the plugin as a way to make everyday conversations easier.

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For Mac users who regularly search through messages, catch up on chats, or need help preparing and sending replies, the new integration brings those tasks together with ChatGPT.