ChatGPT ads arrive in India as OpenAI targets Free, Go users in major revenue push ahead of IPO

For you, the change could affect how free AI services look and feel, while businesses may get a channel to reach potential customers. The latest move puts India at the centre of that evolving business model, raising fresh questions about advertising, privacy and user experience.

Who will see ads on ChatGPT in India?

AI services are becoming part of how people search, learn, compare options and make everyday decisions. As these platforms reach audiences, the companies behind them are exploring ways to turn usage into sustainable revenue. That shift is important in markets where adoption is accelerating, and you rely on conversational tools for more than simple searches.

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OpenAI has partnered with WPP and Omnicom as its first Indian agency partners, citing their brand relationships and expertise in strategy, creative, measurement, brand safety and campaign execution. More than 50 brands are expected to go live this week. From September 4, businesses of all sizes will get self-serve access to ChatGPT Ads Manager, with daily budgets starting at Rs 725.

Why India matters to OpenAI

India is ChatGPT's second-largest market, with more than 100 million weekly users across students, developers, educators and enterprises as of February. Globally, ChatGPT crossed 1 billion weekly users earlier this month. OpenAI says its weekly active users in India have doubled year-on-year, with users increasingly asking questions, exploring options and weighing trade-offs through conversations.

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OpenAI assures users that ads will not affect ChatGPT's responses. Advertisers will lack access to chat conversations, history, memories, or personal information, as OpenAI states it does not sell user data. Instead, advertisers will only receive aggregate data like impressions and clicks. Ads will be excluded for minors and will not be shown alongside sensitive topics such as health, mental health, or politics.

Ads become part of OpenAI's growth strategy

OpenAI began testing ads in the US in February, following a January announcement. The pilot crossed $100 million in annualised revenue within six weeks, after which it expanded to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and South Korea. Last week, ads reached 31 European countries. OpenAI plans to introduce more ad formats, objectives and buying options over time.

The India rollout comes as OpenAI prepares for a possible public-market debut later this year or early next year. The company confidentially filed for an IPO in June. Its revenue rose to $6.7 billion in the June quarter from $5.7 billion in March, while its operating loss increased to $12.3 billion from $9.3 billion.