ChatGPT copied to train Kimi AI? OpenAI makes serious allegations against China’s Moonshot AI

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How Moonshot AI distilled OpenAI’s ChatGPT

The company revealed that it detected and stopped a large-scale attempt to extract hidden reasoning from its AI models, which allegedly began on July 1 and intensified later that month. OpenAI described the campaign as “adversarial distillation,” which uses one AI model’s outputs or reasoning to train or improve another AI model.

However, OpenAI confirmed that Moonshot AI did not hack its systems, break encryption, access stored chats, or breach a database. Instead, they allegedly manipulated interactions with OpenAI’s models using carefully designed prompts to make normally hidden reasoning visible.

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The company identified a large-scale effort to extract hidden reasoning from its AI models. On July 24 and 25, OpenAI saw up to 16,000 requests using a particular prompting technique, coming from more than 4,000 users. After further investigation, OpenAI says it found that more than 15,000 users were using similar prompts. By July 28, the campaign was disabled completely.

Because of this, OpenAI says defending against AI model distillation requires multiple layers of security measures that can adapt as the attackers change their techniques. Although the company is unsure whether all people involved were part of the same group, but it believes a core group of people was associated with Moonshot AI, the Chinese company behind Kimi. If true, the allegations raise the possibility that Moonshot AI used OpenAI’s models to help develop and train its latest model, Kimi K3, which was released on July 16, 2026.