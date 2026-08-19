ChatGPT users, take note: 5 Gemini features you’re still missing

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From creating music and searching your photo library to analysing YouTube videos, here are five Gemini features that aren't available in the same way on ChatGPT.

Create a complete song

Gemini can turn a simple prompt, photo, video or even text messages into an original song using Google’s Lyria 3 music generator. It can generate the lyrics and music together, while the finished track can be downloaded as an MP3 or saved as an MP4 with cover art.

For a full track, Google requires the Gemini Pro model. ChatGPT can help you write lyrics, develop song ideas and work on creative concepts, but Gemini offers a more direct way to generate a complete music track.

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Search your Google Photos library

If you have thousands of photos, Gemini can search your connected Google Photos account using people, places and objects. You can ask it to find pictures from a birthday, a holiday or images featuring a particular person.

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It can also answer questions based on information found in those photos. However, Google Photos integration depends on factors including having a personal Google account, availability in supported regions, Keep Activity settings and certain Photos features such as Face Groups.

Turn documents into podcasts

Gemini can convert documents, presentations, Deep Research reports or NotebookLM content into an Audio Overview. Two AI hosts discuss the material in a podcast-style conversation, which you can listen to, download or share.

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This could be particularly useful when you have long reports, meeting notes or study material to go through but don't want to read everything on screen. You can listen to the AI-generated discussion while travelling, walking or doing household work.

Create your own AI avatar

Paid Gemini users can create a Personal Avatar designed to look and sound like them. The process involves recording your face and voice, including turning your head and reading lines, allowing Gemini to capture your appearance and voice.

Once created, the avatar can be used in prompts through @me or your username, giving users a more personalised way to interact with the AI.

Analyse YouTube videos from a link

Gemini can analyse a public YouTube video when you paste its link into a regular web or mobile chat. You can ask it to summarise the video, explain specific information, provide instructions or answer questions about what was discussed.

ChatGPT can also work with YouTube content in certain situations, including through its Chrome extension when timestamped transcripts are available. However, Gemini offers direct YouTube-link analysis within its regular experience.

If you have already invested in Google’s ecosystem, these features give Gemini an advantage beyond the usual chatbot experience.