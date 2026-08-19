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Claude Cowork goes mobile: Anthropic lets you take AI-powered work on the go

Claude Cowork goes mobile: Anthropic lets you take AI-powered work on the go

Claude Cowork was released in January 2026 as a desktop app, and now it will be coming to mobile and web for Max subscribers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 1:18 PM IST
Claude Cowork goes mobile: Anthropic lets you take AI-powered work on the goClaude Cowork's expanded support will change how people use the AI agent.

Anthropic’s Claude Cowork, the AI agent for handling general work tasks, is now coming to mobile and web. With this upgrade, you will be able to assign tasks to AI via laptop and then leave your desk while Claude continues working in the background. With mobile access, you will be able to track the task’s progress and later access the completed output from your phone or another device.

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Claude Cowork was released in January 2026 as a desktop app, and now it will be coming to mobile and web for Max subscribers, Anthropic’s most expensive paid plan. The startup also announced plans to expand access to Claude Fable 5 to all paid plans in the coming days.

Must read: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicts AI could eliminate most human illnesses in next 5 to 10 years

Claude Cowork to mobile and Web

Anthropic shared an X post revealing Claude Cowork expanded access to mobile and web. The company said, “Hand Claude a task at your desk and pick up the finished work from your phone. Close the laptop, and Claude keeps going.”

The company further revealed that Claude Cowork's expanded support will change how people use the AI agent. Now, you can start a task on your computer, check its progress from your phone, and access the finished work from anywhere.

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What makes Claude Cowork more enticing is that it can continue working even after you close your laptop. For instance, you could schedule Claude to start working at 6am on Monday and give tasks like analyse email conversations, meeting transcripts, look at recent news, prepare a briefing document, and others.

Must read: Anthropic is making Claude Code more autonomous; Auto Mode coming as default for paid users

However, the control will remain in your hands as it will require your input or approval for certain tasks. The approvals can now appear on your phone, and you can give Claude instructions for the task, and it will continue working based on your input.

Claude Cowork availability

The Claude Cowork will be rolling out to iPhone, iPad, and Android users, and it can be accessed via a sidebar of the Claude app. Cowork will also be available through claude.ai, meaning users can access it from a web browser. In addition, Anthropic is also offering doubled Cowork usage limits as part of the rollout promotion.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 19, 2026 1:18 PM IST
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