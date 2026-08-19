Claude Cowork goes mobile: Anthropic lets you take AI-powered work on the go

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Claude Cowork to mobile and Web

Anthropic shared an X post revealing Claude Cowork expanded access to mobile and web. The company said, “Hand Claude a task at your desk and pick up the finished work from your phone. Close the laptop, and Claude keeps going.”

The company further revealed that Claude Cowork's expanded support will change how people use the AI agent. Now, you can start a task on your computer, check its progress from your phone, and access the finished work from anywhere.

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What makes Claude Cowork more enticing is that it can continue working even after you close your laptop. For instance, you could schedule Claude to start working at 6am on Monday and give tasks like analyse email conversations, meeting transcripts, look at recent news, prepare a briefing document, and others.

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However, the control will remain in your hands as it will require your input or approval for certain tasks. The approvals can now appear on your phone, and you can give Claude instructions for the task, and it will continue working based on your input.

Claude Cowork availability

The Claude Cowork will be rolling out to iPhone, iPad, and Android users, and it can be accessed via a sidebar of the Claude app. Cowork will also be available through claude.ai, meaning users can access it from a web browser. In addition, Anthropic is also offering doubled Cowork usage limits as part of the rollout promotion.