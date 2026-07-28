Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
'Create jobs, do not replace them': Satya Nadella calls for community-first AI growth

'Create jobs, do not replace them': Satya Nadella calls for community-first AI growth

To rebuild broken trust, Nadella argued that the physical footprint of AI must offer tangible, local value. Rather than burdening municipal resources, infrastructure investments should directly enrich the towns hosting them.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 7:00 AM IST
'Create jobs, do not replace them': Satya Nadella calls for community-first AI growthBeyond physical infrastructure, Nadella urged industry leaders to use AI to “identify and create new jobs, while also helping determine fair wages.” 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella issued a stark warning to the tech industry, acknowledging that public trust in AI has collapsed under the weight of mounting job loss fears. He urged companies to rethink how they deploy the technology, calling for a grounded strategy focused on supporting local communities and creating new employment opportunities.

Advertisement

“This is one of those situations where we have already lost people’s trust in the way we have talked about AI,” Nadella said on a podcast, pointing to widespread anxiety among workers who constantly hear predictions that knowledge-based jobs are heading toward extinction. “Why would anyone want you to be successful? I mean, I don’t want you to be successful. I mean, this just makes no social sense.”

MUST READ | OpenAI's GPT-5 was labelled a high-risk AI model over biohazard concerns

His remarks arrive at a tense moment for Silicon Valley. Major tech firms continue to pour billions into AI infrastructure while simultaneously rolling out sweeping layoffs. Microsoft, a primary investor in OpenAI and operator of one of the world's largest cloud platforms, has attempted to counter the narrative by framing AI as a tool to augment human labor rather than erase it.

Advertisement

“When you have someone in a college commencement being booed because they’re saying AI, it means we have now crossed over to people who don’t believe us, and rightfully so," Nadella said.

To rebuild that broken trust, Nadella argued that the physical footprint of AI must offer tangible, local value. Rather than burdening municipal resources, infrastructure investments should directly enrich the towns hosting them.

“If you’re building a data centre, let’s make sure that that community believes that this data centre is great for them. It’s for their tax base, for their community efforts, their real estate value, their schools, their water use, and their electricity prices,” he said.

DON'T MISS | 'It doesn't make sense': Satya Nadella criticises Anthropic's Fable 5 control and restrictions

Advertisement

Beyond physical infrastructure, Nadella urged industry leaders to use AI to “identify and create new jobs, while also helping determine fair wages.”

Responsible deployment, he argued, must expand economic access rather than shrink it — a necessary shift as tech giants scramble to balance rapid technological adoption with the social safeguards needed to keep the public on board.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more