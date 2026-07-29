Cursor launches affordable India-only AI plan; Price starts at…

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Cursor Start India pricing

Cursor Start will cost Rs 649 per month in India, which is significantly cheaper than Cursor's regular Pro plan, which costs $20 per month (around Rs 1,700). Therefore, another Cursor Individual plan is priced at Rs 1,800 per month.

Despite being affordable, the plan includes several premium AI features such as Cursor Composer 2.5 for AI-assisted coding, Grok 4.5 AI model, Cloud agents, iOS app access, Plugins, Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, Hooks for automating workflows, and Skills.

Cursor Start is a cheaper, India-specific subscription tier, but it does not include all the advanced features. With this subscription plan, users will not get access to frontier AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic, Auto Mode, Cursor SDK, and other advanced features.

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The company says that the plan is for developers who want to upgrade from the free version and for users who need more AI coding assistance. However, users will still have the option to upgrade to Cursor’s premium Pro plan.

The local pricing for India comes at a time when Cursor is reportedly in talks to be acquired by Elon Musk's SpaceX for $60 billion in an all-stock transaction. Therefore, India's expansion may be crucial amid potential ownership changes. The deal is expected to close later this quarter, and it is said to strengthen SpaceX’s AI capabilities by combining Cursor's AI coding technology with SpaceX's AI efforts.