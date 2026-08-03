Data breach costs for Indian firms hit record ₹25.5 crore as AI-driven cyber threats surge 

However, AI deployment is equally critical on the defensive side. Organisations that extensively deployed AI and security automation experienced significantly lower breach costs and faster containment times.

"India's accelerating AI adoption is creating immense opportunities for innovation, but it is also enabling cyber threats to evolve rapidly. The findings underscore that organisations using AI and strong governance, were significantly better positioned to fend off cyberattacks," said Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.

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“Today, most organisations apply AI in limited ways, often focused on detection. To keep pace, AI with agentic capabilities must be embedded across the full security lifecycle — from detection and analysis to prioritization and remediation. That should be the strategic imperative for businesses to build resilience and a competitive advantage,” Agarwal added.

AI adoption gap & Financial impact

Despite clear advantages, a notable AI deployment gap persists. A total of 68% of surveyed Indian organisations still have limited or no use of AI and security automation. Only 32% reported extensive adoption, while 36% indicated limited deployment and 32% reported no use at all.

Operating without security automation carries a steep penalty. Organizations with no AI or security automation paid an average of ₹31.6 crore per breach. In contrast, organisations with extensive deployment incurred average costs of ₹21.3 crore, saving over ₹10 crore per incident. Organizations with limited use averaged ₹23.1 crore.

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Automation also substantially reduced response timelines. Breaches at organizations lacking AI and security automation took an average of 236 days to identify and 75 days to contain. Extensive automation cut identification times down to 175 days, though containment averaged 81 days.

Unsanctioned technology further compounds risk. Shadow AI added an average of ₹1.79 crore to breach costs where present, ranking alongside regulatory non-compliance and cloud migration as one of the top three cost-increasing factors in India.

Sector Damages, Vectors & Mitigations

The financial impact varied significantly across sectors, with critical infrastructure bearing the heaviest damages:

Financial Services: Reported the highest average breach cost in India at ₹40.9 crore.

Technology: Followed at ₹35.7 crore

Communications: Recorded average costs of ₹345 million (₹34.5 crore).

Phishing — including voice and SMS phishing — stood out as the primary initial attack vector at 19%, followed by drive-by compromises at 16% and supply chain compromises at 15%.

Proactive mitigation strategies yielded substantial savings. Offensive security testing, including red teaming and penetration testing, emerged as the largest cost-reducing factor in India, saving organisations an average of ₹2.47 crore. Proactive threat hunting and AI governance technology were the next most effective cost reducers.

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Strengthening cyber resilience

In response to rising threat levels, nearly 73% of Indian organizations indicated plans to bolster security investments and governance following a breach. Key investment priorities include:

Incident response plans and testing: 67%

Threat detection and response technologies (SIEM, SOAR, EDR): 51%

Identity and access management (IAM): 49%

AI security and governance tools: 39%

Employee awareness and training: 36%

The 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report was conducted by the Ponemon Institute and sponsored and analyzed by IBM. It evaluated breaches across 602 global organizations between March 2025 and February 2026. A follow-on study conducted in May 2026 surveyed 456 of those entities, with 78% (356 organizations) indicating awareness of recent reports surrounding highly advanced frontier models such as Mythos.