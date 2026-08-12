Google could soon change how you search; 3 AI shortcuts may replace the search button

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Google tests three AI shortcuts

As reported by Search Engine Watch, some users are seeing a version of the Search page that replaces the Google Search button with three AI feature buttons: Create images, Ask about files, and Brainstorm.

The first lets you access Google's AI image-generation capabilities. Ask about files is designed for interacting with uploaded documents or other supported files, while Brainstorm focuses on using AI to develop and explore ideas.

Importantly, this does not mean Google Search itself is disappearing. Google Search VP Robby Stein confirmed that the redesign is being tested with a small number of users and said the change does not affect core Search functionality. You can still type your query into the search box and press Enter or Return to perform a regular search.

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What does this mean for you?

The experiment is another sign of how Google is bringing AI deeper into Search. The company already offers AI Mode, which lets you ask complex questions, upload images and PDFs and continue conversations through follow-up queries.

As of now, Google is testing the layout with a limited number of users, and it is unclear whether the company will eventually roll it out widely.

The bigger takeaway is simple: Google is not removing Search, but it is experimenting with making AI the first thing you see when you visit Google.