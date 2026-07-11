HDFC Bank bets big on AI with in-house GenAI platform 'Neev'; plans to transform customer service, lending, operations

HDFC Bank is doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of 'Neev', its in-house enterprise generative AI (GenAI) platform, as it seeks to embed AI across customer service, lending, wealth management and internal operations. The lender says the platform will help improve productivity, deliver personalised banking experiences and accelerate digital transformation.

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HDFC Bank is making artificial intelligence a central pillar of its long-term business strategy, signalling a shift from simply digitising banking services to building an AI-powered enterprise.

In its FY2025-26 Integrated Annual Report, the country's largest private sector lender described the past year as a transformational phase in which technology investments increasingly focused on embedding intelligence across the organisation. At the heart of this strategy is 'Neev', the bank's proprietary enterprise GenAI platform that provides a common foundation for developing and deploying AI applications across business functions.

Enterprise-wide AI platform

Unlike standalone AI tools, Neev has been built as a full-stack enterprise platform. According to the bank, it offers model access, governance, orchestration and deployment capabilities, allowing different teams to build AI-powered applications while maintaining consistent security, regulatory compliance and operational standards.

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The bank said the platform reduces the complexity of adopting AI by giving employees a shared infrastructure instead of requiring each department to build separate AI systems. This approach is expected to improve scalability while ensuring that AI deployments remain aligned with governance requirements.

Enhancing customer experience

One of the biggest focus areas is customer service. HDFC Bank plans to integrate AI with its digital banking ecosystem—including Mobile Banking, NetBanking and WhatsApp Banking—to offer faster, smarter and more personalised services.

AI is expected to help customers receive quicker responses to routine queries, personalised product recommendations and multilingual support. The bank also expects AI to strengthen fraud detection, improve service quality and enhance customer engagement across retail banking channels.

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As digital banking adoption accelerates, the lender believes AI can help improve customer satisfaction while reducing turnaround times for various banking services.

Supporting lending and wealth management

The report also outlines AI's role in improving decision-making across lending and relationship management. Although HDFC Bank has not disclosed specific AI-based credit underwriting models, it says the platform will help teams solve business problems using data-driven insights generated through a common AI framework.

The bank has already introduced RMPro, a unified customer relationship management platform that gives relationship managers a 360-degree view of customers through a mobile-first interface. AI-powered insights are expected to improve customer profiling, relationship management and sales productivity.

The AI strategy also complements the bank's expanding wealth management business. During FY2025-26, HDFC Bank increased its investment product offerings from 23 to 31, while its SmartWealth platform crossed 15 lakh downloads, serving more than 8.5 lakh clients with assets under management of ₹6.36 lakh crore. AI is expected to enhance investment recommendations, portfolio insights and digital advisory services.

Improving internal operations

Beyond customer-facing applications, HDFC Bank sees AI as a tool to improve internal productivity and operational efficiency. The bank said Neev allows employees to focus on solving business problems instead of managing technology infrastructure, thereby accelerating innovation across departments.

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The lender also believes AI can simplify routine workflows, automate repetitive tasks and support faster decision-making across functions while maintaining enterprise-wide governance standards.

AI at the heart of future growth

HDFC Bank's AI push forms part of a broader digital transformation strategy that includes cloud infrastructure, automation and advanced analytics. As competition intensifies in India's banking sector, the lender is positioning AI as a strategic capability rather than a standalone technology investment.

By embedding AI into customer service, wealth management, lending and day-to-day operations, HDFC Bank aims to improve efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and build a scalable digital banking platform capable of supporting future innovation.