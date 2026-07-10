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‘I was clearly wrong about Anthropic’; Elon Musk praises Mythos and Fable models

‘I was clearly wrong about Anthropic’; Elon Musk praises Mythos and Fable models

Elon Musk has publicly acknowledged that he was wrong about Anthropic and highlighted that it is leading the AI race.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026 3:16 PM IST
‘I was clearly wrong about Anthropic’; Elon Musk praises Mythos and Fable modelsMusk says that “ I would never cut them off in a way that hurt them badly, even as a competitor. That’s not my style.”

Over the years, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has criticised the AI startup Anthropic over the years, questioning whether its AI models and technology are as advanced or competitive as the company claims. Now, Musk has publicly acknowledged that he was wrong, saying that “I was clearly wrong about Anthropic,” via an X post.

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“They are obviously currently the leader in AI. No company has released a model as good as Mythos/Fable, and they will undoubtedly have Mythos 2 ready soon,” Musk added. 

Must read: US cyber agency CISA uses Anthropic’s Mythos to audit government software

The acknowledgement came after an X user claimed that Anthropic relies heavily on AI computing infrastructure rented from SpaceXAI. In May, Anthropic signed a deal with SpaceX to buy 300 megawatts of compute. The company also agreed to pay $1.25 billion per month till May 2029.

Theoretically, Musk has the power to choose not to renew Anthropic's contract when it expires. This may have a significant amount of computing capacity, which could slow down its AI research, model training, and product development.

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Must read: Alibaba tells employees to stop using Anthropic’s Claude Code

Now, Musk says that “I would never cut them off in a way that hurt them badly, even as a competitor. That’s not my style.” Such acknowledgements are unusual for the billionaire, particularly when they involve competing AI firms. 

In support of his argument, Musk also pointed to Tesla's open-source patent strategy, where he extends Supercharger access to competing automakers, and SpaceX's practice of launching satellites for rival companies under fair commercial terms.

As mentioned above, Musk had previously doubted Anthropic’s ability to become a leader. Now, he's publicly admitting that Anthropic is leading in the frontier AI race. However, it's too early to know whether Musk's comments signal a change in his relationship with Anthropic, or simply an acknowledgement of the company's achievements despite being a competitor.

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Published on: Jul 10, 2026 3:15 PM IST
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