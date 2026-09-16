‘If you’re not confident... don’t release it’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang on how companies should take responsibility for AI safety

Must read: Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg says AI labs don’t need to slow down: ’Alignment’ will decide who wins

Huang also sheds light on AI labs building powerful AI models, and how they should be responsible for ensuring their products are safe before releasing them. “If we’re not confident about the safety of the products, like all companies, like you and I, all the companies here, if you build a product or a service, and you’re not confident in its functionality, capability, or safety, then don’t release it,” he said.

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He continued, saying that AI companies must regulate their own pace based on whether their products are safe and ready. “The market forces are already there. We don’t need any new laws. We don’t need new regulations. We just need companies to decide that when [to] run as fast as they can,” he said. He also said that if a company feels its AI development is becoming uncontrollable or a product isn't safe, it should pause, fix the problems, and then continue.

Must read: BT explainer | Machine vs. man: Leaders building AI think it could kill us. But should we be afraid?

Amid concerns and risk claims, Huang’s statement comes as a reassurance that AI is ultimately technology built by humans and can therefore be controlled. On the other hand, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also follows a similar approach in the ongoing debate, saying that AI labs must strengthen safeguards and build more aligned models.

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“My view is that trust and alignment are quickly becoming the most important capabilities that will differentiate agents and models. Any lab that doesn't focus on alignment will fall behind,” Zuckerberg said.