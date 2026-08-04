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India tops global AI adoption race as retailers, FMCG firms deploy technology across operations: Deloitte-FICCI

India tops global AI adoption race as retailers, FMCG firms deploy technology across operations: Deloitte-FICCI

India has emerged as the global leader in AI adoption among the world's top 15 countries, with retailers and FMCG companies increasingly embedding the technology across core business operations. A Deloitte India-FICCI report says AI is driving smarter forecasting, inventory management, pricing, customer engagement and supply chain resilience.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 1:19 PM IST
India tops global AI adoption race as retailers, FMCG firms deploy technology across operations: Deloitte-FICCIIndia's consumer economy is expected to approach US$1.9 trillion by 2030, with Deloitte saying future growth will depend on how effectively businesses leverage AI, resilient operations, connected commerce ecosystems and consumer insights.

India has emerged as the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among the world's top 15 countries, with companies increasingly embedding the technology across customer engagement, product innovation, demand forecasting and supply chain management rather than limiting it to isolated productivity tools, according to a Deloitte India-FICCI report.

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The report, Consumer Trends IGNITEing Growth and Governance, says AI is becoming the backbone of India's rapidly evolving consumer economy, helping businesses improve efficiency while delivering more personalised shopping experiences.

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India's consumer economy is expected to approach US$1.9 trillion by 2030, with Deloitte saying future growth will depend on how effectively businesses leverage AI, resilient operations, connected commerce ecosystems and consumer insights to meet changing consumer expectations.

"AI moves to the core of business operations," the report noted, highlighting that Indian organisations are increasingly deploying the technology across consumer engagement, product innovation, demand forecasting and supply chain management to drive productivity and growth.

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AI reshaping retail and FMCG

According to the report, AI is no longer confined to chatbots or customer service. Retailers and FMCG companies are integrating AI into merchandising, pricing, inventory management, demand forecasting and operational decision-making, enabling faster and more accurate responses to consumer demand. AI-assisted shopping and emerging agentic commerce are also beginning to influence how consumers discover products, compare alternatives and make purchase decisions.

The shift comes as India's retail landscape becomes increasingly connected, with traditional boundaries between physical stores, e-commerce and quick commerce continuing to blur.

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Where AI is Making an Impact How Businesses Are Using It
Customer engagement Delivering personalised recommendations, improving customer interactions and enhancing shopping experiences.
Product innovation Analysing consumer preferences to develop new products and accelerate innovation.
Demand forecasting Predicting consumer demand more accurately to reduce stock-outs and excess inventory.
Supply chain planning Using AI-enabled forecasting and intelligent planning to build resilient supply chains.
Pricing & merchandising Optimising pricing, merchandising and inventory decisions using AI-driven insights.
Shopping experience AI-assisted shopping helps consumers discover, compare and purchase products more efficiently.
Commerce ecosystem Supporting omnichannel retail, e-commerce and quick commerce through connected, AI-powered operations.
Business growth Improving productivity, operational efficiency and decision-making across retail and FMCG companies

Consumers driving AI adoption

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The report attributes the rapid adoption of AI to changing consumer behaviour. Today's Indian shoppers are increasingly digitally connected and expect convenience, speed, transparency and personalised experiences across channels. Product discovery is now being shaped by digital platforms, creator ecosystems and AI-powered recommendations, prompting businesses to rethink customer engagement strategies.

The study also notes that consumers are becoming more informed and health conscious. Around 74% review ingredient or nutritional information before making purchases, 63% choose products based on formulations and ingredients, and 52% switch brands for better health and transparency credentials.

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Beyond automation

Deloitte said AI adoption is also transforming business operations behind the scenes. Supply chains that were traditionally optimised for efficiency are being redesigned for resilience through intelligent planning, AI-enabled forecasting and diversified sourcing models as companies respond to demand volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and climate-related disruptions.

The report identifies AI as one of six structural trends reshaping India's consumer sector, alongside the rise of the new Indian consumer, resilient supply chains, the emergence of new commerce ecosystems, governance and sustainability, and the global expansion of Indian brands.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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