LTM deepens enterprise AI play, partners with Anthropic to deploy Claude at scale

LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) has partnered with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic to integrate its Claude family of AI models into enterprise software engineering and business workflows, becoming the latest Indian IT services player to deepen its collaboration with a frontier AI model provider.

The partnership will see Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork integrated into LTM's BlueVerse AI Delivery Fabric, with the companies targeting enterprise use cases spanning software engineering, application modernisation, site reliability engineering (SRE), observability and agent orchestration.

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The initial focus will be on clients in banking and financial services (BFSI), high-tech, consumer and manufacturing sectors.

The announcement comes as India's IT services industry increasingly shifts from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide deployments, with large vendors racing to build delivery capabilities around leading foundation models from companies such as Anthropic, OpenAI and Google.

As part of the collaboration, LTM said it will expand its AI1000 talent programme to train and deploy thousands of Claude-certified architects and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), while also setting up a dedicated Claude Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The CoE will develop reusable AI skills, agentic applications, reference architectures and governance frameworks covering model management, responsible AI and data privacy.

"LTM brings delivery expertise, trained people, and long-standing client relationships across industries, and their customers want to embed Claude into the systems they rely on," said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International at Anthropic.

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"LTM is embedding Claude and Claude Code in BlueVerse, bringing trusted frontier AI technology to the center of how they do what they do best - help their clients build, modernize, and run their software," Ciauri added.

For LTM, the partnership is aimed at moving enterprise AI initiatives beyond proof-of-concept projects into production deployments.

"LTM helps clients accelerate AI adoption and translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes through our partnership with Anthropic," said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director of LTM.

"Combining Claude with LTM's BlueVerse ecosystem, deep domain expertise, technology capabilities, and AI1000 talent initiative creates a powerful foundation for enterprises to embed AI across their business and modernize at scale," Lambu said.

The companies also plan joint go-to-market initiatives focused on enterprise AI transformation. Internally, LTM will deploy Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork across its own software delivery lifecycle to standardise AI adoption and feed operational learnings back into its Claude Centre of Excellence and BlueVerse platform.