Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a different view on AI job displacements; Says, ‘If you focus on…’

Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven job displacement has been a recent trend in the tech industry, with major tech giants including Amazon, Meta, Google, Oracle, and others restructuring their workforce invest more in technology. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dismisses fears of AI job displacement.

According to a report by Business Insider, speaking in a live interview for Complex’s Idea Generation, Zuckerberg said, “I think that people assume that that's inevitability.” “I don't actually think it is,” he added. While dismissing the fears, he said the job market could improve if companies focus on empowering workers instead of automating knowledge-based jobs.

Advertisement

Must read: Microsoft to layoff over 5,000 employees across teams

“If you focus on empowering people and making people more productive and that happens at a faster rate than companies get better at automating things, then in theory there should be more jobs in the future, not less,” He said. He also called for a middle ground between AI automation and personal superintelligence.

The statements come after Meta cuts 10% of its global workforce, impacting over 8000 employees. The company has reportedly sent a 4 AM email to impacted employees and shifted over 7000 employees to AI-centric projects. However, the majority of tech giants conducting layoffs are also expanding their AI initiatives as they reshape their workforces.

Must read: WhatsApp Usernames faces India scrutiny: Govt halts roll out, gives Meta 3 days to explain

Advertisement

"If you have a balance where some companies are focused on making it so that companies can work more efficiently, but others are focused on more of this personal super intelligence vision where you're like empowering individuals and making people more productive at each step along the way, then I think it's probably going to be pretty good," he said.

While Meta is one of the most established tech companies, it is still facing challenges amid the growing AI race. The company has poached several AI talents with huge pay packages, including Meta's AI chief Alexandr Wang. Now, the company is rapidly expanding its efforts to remain in the AI race