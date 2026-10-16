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Meta launches Muse Spark Open model to run on Mac Studio: How it can benefit users

Meta launches Muse Spark Open model to run on Mac Studio: How it can benefit users

Meta Muse Spark Open AI model now runs on Apple Mac Studio with M5 Ultra chip for advanced coding and reasoning in Indian English.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 12:45 PM IST
Meta launches Muse Spark Open model to run on Mac Studio: How it can benefit usersMeta says the Muse Spark Open leverages Apple’s latest version of the MLX framework, which is optimised for the unified memory architecture of Apple silicon.

Meta has launched a new AI model called Muse Spark Open, its “most capable US open-weight model,” to run on Apple’s Mac Studio powered by the M5 Ultra. The social media giant claims that it's a natively multimodal model that brings advanced agentic capabilities to the desktop. The model has 816 billion parameters in total, but uses 42 billion for a given input through a technique called mixture of experts.

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In a company blog post, Meta said Muse Spark Open is “Built for coding and agentic work, it excels at long-horizon tasks, complex software engineering, and multi-step reasoning.”

Must read: Meta takes on OpenAI and Anthropic with Muse Wonder; Aims for personal superintelligence

Muse Spark Open: Performance and benchmark

Meta says the Muse Spark Open leverages Apple’s latest version of the MLX framework, which is optimised for the unified memory architecture of Apple silicon. Hence, the model is capable of running on a Mac Studio with M5 Ultra, allowing users to run powerful models on a desktop.

In terms of benchmarks, the Muse Spark Open brings competitive performance across developer-focused and multimodal evaluations, highlighting its strengths in agentic coding and terminal-based problem solving.

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The model scored 76.4 on Terminal-bench 2.1, highlighting its software engineering benchmarks. Across broad knowledge and academic reasoning evaluations such as SciCode and AA-Omniscience, the model is positioning itself near top-tier open-weight counterparts.

Must read: Meta Muse AI is learning more about you than you may realise: Here’s what it tracks

How can Mac Studio users benefit from Muse Spark One?

Meta says Muse Spark One benefits users and developers in several key ways, as it is the first open-weight model in its class capable of running directly on desktop. With the MLX framework, users can seamlessly run a powerful superintelligence-class model locally on their own devices.

It is built specifically for coding and agentic work, and Meta claims that it can seamlessly manage multi-step reasoning, complex software engineering, and extensive projects end-to-end. With its 1-million-token context window, users can process vast amounts of data, large codebases, or documentation simultaneously without losing track of details.

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Muse Spark Open availability 

Muse Spark Open is available via Hugging Face and enterprise cloud platforms, such as Amazon SageMaker AI, Google Cloud Model Garden, and Microsoft Foundry Models. It is also available via API across Together AI, Fireworks AI, Groq, OpenRouter, Baseten, Modal, and Nebius.

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 12:45 PM IST
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