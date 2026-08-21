Most popular AI tools in 2026: ChatGPT takes the top spot

ChatGPT keeps a massive lead

OpenAI’s ChatGPT was the most visited AI tool in June, recording 5.3 billion web visits. That was higher than the combined traffic of the next 9 tools, underlining how far ahead the chatbot remains in online reach.

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ChatGPT continues to be the dominant destination despite growing competition from alternatives offering similar chatbot, research and productivity features.

Google Gemini and Claude follow

Google’s Gemini took second place with 1.14 billion visits, while Anthropic’s Claude came third with 967.91 million. Both have cemented strong market positions as companies compete to serve users seeking AI assistants for daily tasks such as writing, coding and research.

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AI usage, however, extends beyond conversational assistants. Canva ranked fourth with 759.76 million visits, reflecting demand for AI-powered creative tools. Google Translate followed with 343.02 million, while DeepSeek recorded 318.81 million.

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Grok ranked seventh with 189.89 million visits, followed by Janitor AI at 173.17 million. Character AI secured ninth place with 165.46 million, while Perplexity rounded out the top 10 with 140.70 million.

Big AI names miss the top 10

Despite strong brand recognition and backing from major technology companies, Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI and Cursor did not make the top 10 most visited AI tools in June 2026. Their absence highlights the increasingly competitive market, where established platforms face specialised services and newer AI products.

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AI tools are spreading across categories

Some platforms focus on answering questions and research, while others cater to design, translation, entertainment or specialised workflows. The most popular platform may not necessarily be the best fit for every task. Research-focused services may help with fact-finding, while creative platforms can be better suited to images and design.

What the ranking shows

The June statistics reflect rapid AI adoption, yet ChatGPT dominates web traffic by a wide margin, showing how quickly AI assistants have moved from experimental tools to routine digital staples.

Notably, eight of the 10 most popular AI platforms originate from the US, with Canva from Australia and DeepSeek from China as the exceptions.