'Never seen anything like...': OpenAI's Altman has this request amid 'biblical demand' for Ghibli-style images on ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT is experiencing an unprecedented surge in popularity due to its new image-generating update, which has become remarkably popular for creating Ghibli-style images. The feature, part of the GPT-4o model, has led to an overwhelming demand, described by CEO Sam Altman as 'biblical'.

"Biblical demand, I have never seen anything like it," he posted on X Sunday. The update allows ChatGPT to generate more nuanced and accurate images without relying on external models, previously like DALL-E 3. This capability has caused a significant strain on OpenAI's resources.

In another post on X, Altman also appealed to users to slow down with the image generation, highlighting the immense pressure on his team. "Can y'all please chill on generating images? This is insane, our team needs sleep," he requested. The unprecedented demand has continued since its launch, with Altman noting, "We just haven’t been able to catch up since launch so people are still working to keep the service up."

Initially available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users, the feature has now been extended to free users. This expansion has fuelled the trend further, with users creating Ghibli-inspired versions of figures such as Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Social media platforms are teeming with these creative outputs, reflecting Studio Ghibli's famed artistry.

The update enables ChatGPT to use its large language model to interpret and respond to text prompts more effectively, thereby generating images directly. This shift from external to native image generation is a leap forward in AI's ability to create contextually accurate visuals. The inclusion of free users has widened the scope, allowing a broader audience to experiment with this technology.

Sam Altman expressed on X that while OpenAI does not intend to limit the model's capabilities, he urged moderation in usage. "We are gonna do the opposite of nerfing it BUT still please chill out a bit," he remarked.

Despite the strain on resources, Altman defended his team's efforts in building what he described as "the biggest website in the world from a cold start." The commitment to innovation and user satisfaction remains at the forefront as OpenAI navigates this surge in demand.