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‘No more AI’: Elon Musk may rebrand SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ push

‘No more AI’: Elon Musk may rebrand SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ push

Elon Musk confirms rebranding SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI following President Trump's executive order replacing 'artificial intelligence' with 'super intelligence'.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 10:32 AM IST
‘No more AI’: Elon Musk may rebrand SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ pushElon Musk calls SpaceXAI a "super intelligence company."

Elon Musk is planning to rebrand the company's AI unit from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after US President Donald Trump’s push to replace the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) with “super intelligence” (SI). Musk shared a post on October 4, hinting at the change, that said, “No more AI.” He further added that SI is better.

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Musk also replied to an X user, saying, “Yes, we ​will make that change,” highlighting that the company may soon rebrand the AI unit name.  “SpaceX is a super intelligence company,” he said in another X post.

No more AI SI It’s better

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2026

Must read: Trump creates 'Super Intelligence Force' to lead US AI push: What it will do

Why is Elon Musk planning to rebrand?

Last week, Trump signed an executive order that directed US federal departments and agencies to use “super intelligence” (SI) instead of “artificial intelligence” (AI) in official communications. The agreement highlighted that the government will not recognise the terms “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in applicable settings.

Trump argues that today’s AI systems do much more than simply automate specific aspects of human intelligence. He believes that the technology has gone beyond what the term “artificial intelligence” originally described.

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“From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term ‘super’ as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence,” Trump said.

Must read: Trump’s AI push: Tech giants agree to voluntary safety standards amid rapid AI development

Therefore, many companies, including SpaceXAI or OpenAI, may consider rebranding their names amid the SI push.

Trump’s SI push

Alongside the new term for AI, Trump, on October 4, announced the formation of a “Super Intelligence Force” after tech giants and leaders called for strict guardrails to control the technology from getting out of hand. Trump said that the group will help US stay ahead globally in advanced AI technology.

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Reportedly, the task force will work with the US federal government to help ensure America remains a global leader in “Super Intelligence.” The group will also engage with a wide range of groups, including consumers, public interest organisations, religious organisations, infrastructure providers, and industry leaders. Trump has also appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to lead the task force.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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