‘Not nearly careful enough’: Former OpenAI employee quits amid concerns over AI safety

David Robinson, a former OpenAI safety employee, has resigned from the company, citing concerns over its approach to AI safety. The employee raised concerns over how OpenAI's fast-paced development culture could increase the risk of AI systems failing. “The time for trial and error is over,” Robinson wrote, highlighting that advanced AI should should come with much stronger safety measures, similar to the safeguards used in high-risk industries such as nuclear power and aviation.
In an article for The Atlantic titled “I Quit OpenAI Because Its Culture Is Broken,” he argued that OpenAI and other AI companies are not being careful enough when developing increasingly capable AI systems. He also revealed that AI researchers inside and outside the industry are raising concerns.
"I agree with other recently departed staff that the companies building this technology aren’t being nearly careful enough. But I believe that we need to look deeper than specific rules or new laws," Robinson said in the article.
He said that AI agents are advancing so quickly that they could eventually escape human control, and in an extreme scenario, AI systems could potentially cause catastrophic harm, including threatening humanity's survival.