Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says there is a “0% chance AI will end the world by 2030”

Huang, whose company makes the chips that power many AI systems, believes development should continue, but companies should make sure their products are safe before putting them out.

Huang rejects AI doomsday predictions

Huang does not agree with predictions that AI could wipe out humanity in the next few years. His comments came after several warnings from people working in the AI industry about the risks of developing increasingly powerful systems.

Must Read: Could AI really kill us all? Here’s what MIT researchers fear and what they don’t

Former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon has warned that AI companies are moving towards self-improving AI too quickly. Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger has also said he personally believes there is more than a 10% chance that AI could kill all humans within the next decade.

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Huang, however, has argued that the AI industry should move “as fast as we can”, as long as safety is not ignored. He said companies should not release products that are not ready or could put people at risk. Huang has also argued that existing laws should be used to deal with AI rather than bringing in additional regulations specifically for the technology.

Why Nvidia matters in the AI race

Nvidia makes the specialised chips needed to train and run many AI systems. Its technology is used by major AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, making Nvidia an important part of the industry's rapid growth.

For Huang, the answer is not to slow AI development completely. He believes the technology can continue to move quickly, provided companies take responsibility for making sure their AI systems are safe before they reach users.