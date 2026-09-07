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Nvidia's Jensen Huang declares 'AGI has arrived' as OpenAI unveils GPT-6 Astra

Nvidia's Jensen Huang declares 'AGI has arrived' as OpenAI unveils GPT-6 Astra

In the X post, Huang revealed that OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra was “trained on ~100K plus Nvidia Grace Blackwell NVLink72," and congratulated the AI giant on the release.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 2:22 PM IST
Nvidia's Jensen Huang declares 'AGI has arrived' as OpenAI unveils GPT-6 AstraOpenAI's GPT-6 Astra is said to be the beginning of AGI.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang congratulated OpenAI on the launch of its new frontier model, the GPT-6 Astra, which is said to be the most powerful AI model yet. Huang on X also made a big statement claiming that “AGI (Artificial General Intelligence) has arrived,” a term used to describe AI systems that have surpassed human intelligence.

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In the X post, Huang revealed that OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra was “trained on ~100K plus Nvidia Grace Blackwell NVLink72.” Nvidia also plans to bring over 400,000 more GPUs online in the near future, its CEO said.

Resharing Huang’s claims, Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, said, “We're now moving into the AGI era (whether you view it as this model, the last one, or the next one), and could not do it without close partners.”

Must read: OpenAI has announced GPT-6 Astra, says the 'AGI era' has arrived; Brings major leap in AI reasoning, coding and computer use

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OpenAI released the GPT-6 Astra on September 3, 2026, touting it as the world's "most intelligent and aligned model," and it comes with capabilities of performing “the most demanding professional work with unmatched speed, accuracy, and judgment."

However, Gary Marcus, an AI researcher, showcases disapproval of Huang's claims. “Huang gave no evidence and no definitions, which feels to me like an effort at a takeover of a scientific question by corporate fiat,” Marcus said.

“Declaring victory without a definition simply muddies the waters,” he added. Marcus also shared a 10-point definition of AGI, highlighting that Astra only meets one or two benchmarks. “By conventional definitions, Astra still falls short,” he said.

Must read: ‘No one is prepared for the consequences’: OpenAI chief scientist calls for ‘extreme caution’ over AI’s rapid progress

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OpenAI GPT-6 Astra capabilities

OpenAI GPT-6 Astra can operate computers and complete tasks such as filling online forms, updating CRM records, organising calendars and conducting web research. It can also create scientific data, create charts, build websites, test software, and troubleshoot problems on a computer screen.

OpenAI also claims that GPT-6 Astra is the best software-engineering model to date. It is designed to work across codebases and test applications, and it has the ability to carry out longer coding workflows with less human intervention.

GPT-6 Astra is rolling out to a limited number of organisations. The access will be further expanded to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users in the coming days. It will also be available through the OpenAI API and AWS.

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:22 PM IST
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