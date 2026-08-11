Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
OpenAI makes GPT-5.6-cyber less restricted for trusted cybersecurity researchers: All details

OpenAI makes GPT-5.6-cyber less restricted for trusted cybersecurity researchers: All details

OpenAI's GPT-5.6-Cyber is built on GPT-5.6 Sol and specifically trained for cybersecurity-related tasks, such as finding zero-day vulnerabilities and developing exploit chains.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 3:26 PM IST
OpenAI makes GPT-5.6-cyber less restricted for trusted cybersecurity researchers: All detailsOpenAI’s Daybreak Program now offers two tiers access: Daybreak Blue and Red.

OpenAI has expanded its Daybreak Program with a new specialised cybersecurity model, GPT-5.6-Cyber, and two new access tiers built for cybersecurity professionals. This will give cyber defenders access to more capable tools before attackers can weaponise similar AI systems at scale.

OpenAI Daybreak: Two Levels of Access

Advertisement

OpenAI’s Daybreak Program now offers two tiers of access: Daybreak Blue and Red. The Blue tier gives security researchers access to general-purpose advanced AI models, including GPT-5.6 Sol, to ensure safeguards such as finding software vulnerabilities, reviewing code, analysing malware, and responding to cybersecurity incidents.

Must read: OpenAI brings Premium Seats to ChatGPT Business with 5x more AI usage

The Daybreak Red offers greater specialised access, offering purpose-built cybersecurity models such as the new GPT-5.6-Cyber. This model can be used for vulnerability research, testing whether exploits actually work, and security testing.

GPT-5.6 Cyber: Fewer refusals, sharper exploit skills

The GPT-5.6-Cyber is built on GPT-5.6 Sol and is specifically trained for cybersecurity, such as finding zero-day vulnerabilities and developing exploit chains, but with fewer restrictions. During internal evaluations, OpenAI found that GPT-5.6-Cyber completed 95% of advanced cybersecurity requests. Whereas, safeguarded GPT-5.6 Sol completed only 1.5%. In addition, its predecessor, GPT-5.5-Cyber, completed around 57%.

Advertisement

Researchers are also using GPT-5.6 Cyber for vulnerability research. They also found two previously unknown vulnerabilities in V8, the JavaScript engine used by Chrome.

The vulnerabilities could reportedly be chained together to corrupt memory and escape Chrome's security sandbox. The vulnerabilities were reported to Google and subsequently fixed.

Must read: OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.6 Luna as default ChatGPT model, removes text chat limits for free tier users

It also helped find vulnerabilities across major mobile operating systems, a popular database, and an operating-system kernel, including hundreds of privilege-escalation vulnerabilities.

Unlike the standard GPT-5.6 Sol, which refuses sensitive cybersecurity requests due to fear of misuse, GPT-5.6-Cyber is designed to refuse fewer legitimate dual-use security requests. While OpenAI is reducing some model restrictions, it is also introducing added safeguards, such as hardware security keys, auto-review in Codex, and it also plans to expand monitoring of how the model is being used.

Advertisement

However, access to GPT-5.6 Cyber will remain limited to cybersecurity individuals and organisations with identity verification and signed legal attestations confirming authorised use.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda

I’m a technology journalist with over four years of experience writing about the constantly evolving tech world. I cover a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and consumer tech to the digital trends that quietly shape how we live and work every day.

I’m especially interested in smartphone innovation, particularly how AI is transforming productivity and camera experiences. Whether it’s on-device intelligence, computational photography, or practical AI features, I enjoy breaking down complex technology into stories that are easy to understand and genuinely useful for readers.

Through my work, I like to look beyond what’s new and focus on how technology is actually changing the way we work, create, and connect.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more