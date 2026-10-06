OpenAI plans to watermark ChatGPT and Codex text output in EU amid AI transparency push

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How does OpenAI’s text watermark work?

OpenAI revealed that it uses a watermarking method called textGrain, which uses a secret key to subtly influence which words ChatGPT chooses when generating text, according to a separate technical report. Therefore, an AI detector will need s only the text and the secret key to check for the watermark.

But is there any way to remove the text watermark? Well, OpenAI said that editing the text can make the watermark harder to detect. For example, changing just 10% of the words to synonyms reduced detection accuracy from around 92% to 66%. The company also revealed that the watermarking system struggles with very short pieces of text, math answers, and translated text.

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“These limitations contribute to our decision to provide initial detector access only to approved researchers and expert organizations, who can help us evaluate reliability and responsible uses,” said the company. However, the watermarking system does not impact the performance of the AI model.

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The company further added, “[Watermarks] can indicate that an OpenAI system generated or processed part of a passage, but not how much human judgment, editing, or creativity went into it.”

What the EU’s AI Act says about text watermarking?

The EU AI Act requires AI companies to make AI-generated content identifiable in a way that machines can read and detect. To comply, OpenAI will start rolling out its textGrain watermarking system to ChatGPT users in the EU over the coming weeks. In August, Anthropic also released a watermarking system for Claude texts after the AI Act came into force on August 2, 2026.

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Initially, the text watermark will be available in the EU, but OpenAI is also making the technology available globally to API customers as an opt-in feature starting today, but only on certain models.