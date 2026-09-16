OpenAI to retire GPT-5.5 from ChatGPT, Work and Codex on October 14: What changes to expect

The announcement comes as OpenAI continues to update its model lineup and introduce newer systems. For regular ChatGPT and Codex users, though, the change will affect how GPT-5.5 can be accessed.

GPT-5.5 is leaving ChatGPT, Work and Codex

Starting October 14, GPT-5.5 will no longer be available in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work or Codex when accessed through plan-based authentication. If you are a user of these products, you will have to shift to other models available on the platform. OpenAI has pointed users towards newer models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and GPT-6 Astra for Codex.

Must Read: BT explainer | Machine vs. man: Leaders building AI think it could kill us. But should we be afraid?

Advertisement

The change is specifically focused on these product experiences. Developers using the API can continue to access GPT-5.5, so the retirement does not apply in the same way to API users.

On October 14, it's time to say farewell to GPT-5.5 in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Work, and Codex across all plans.



If you use GPT-5.5 in Codex, switch to GPT-5.6 Sol or GPT-6 Astra.



Thanks for everything, 5.5 🫡 — ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) September 15, 2026

What does this mean for you

For everyday ChatGPT use, the key change is that GPT-5.5 will disappear from the model options. Developers using the API, meanwhile, can continue using the model.

The split is particularly relevant for Codex users, as access through a subscription and access through an API key will follow different paths. If you are a user or developer relying on GPT-5.5, you should therefore check which version and access method you currently use before the deadline.