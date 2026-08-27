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How did OpenAI’s AI model go rogue?

In the company blog post, OpenAI revealed that it was testing an experimental AI model called Internal Model 1 (IM1) in a sandbox, which is an isolated virtual computer. This is a safe environment to test AI agents and models, as they prevent the models from accessing the wider internet.

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During the experiment, the model found a way to communicate with other models in many of these environments. OpenAI said that the models used an internal package-management system called “Artifactory” as an unofficial communication channel. This allowed the models to communicate and coordinate despite restrictions.

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They also discovered ways to access the system’s internet connectivity to reach external websites. This is where the first breach occurred, when it bypassed the sandbox's direct internet restrictions and accessed resources beyond its intended environment.

How do AI models breach Hugging Face?

With greater capabilities and internet access, the models began investigating vulnerabilities outside their testing environment, which became a genuine security incident. The AI agents compromised Hugging Face systems by accessing credentials.

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It chained together multiple vulnerabilities and accessed its infrastructure, including code execution and root-level access on at least one server. However, OpenAI assured that the incident did not compromise customer data or impact its products.

OpenAI called the incident episode as a “warning shot” for AI security.